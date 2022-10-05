CHIPPEWA FALLS — Eleanore Ann Flunker, 102, of Chippewa Falls died on Oct. 3, 2022, at her residence.

Eleanore was born to Anton “Tony” and Marie (Boinski) Kutnarowski on April 19, 1920, in Thorp.

She attended grade and high school in Thorp, graduating in 1939. Upon graduation she went to work at Thorp Finance as a bookkeeper until she married Bernard Flunker on Oct. 14, 1950. She then moved to Chippewa Falls and operated the Hallie Grocery Store until 1953. In 1954, she went to work in the office of the Chippewa Woolen Mill until her son Galen was born and she became a “stay at home mom.”

Her hobbies were reading, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, fishing, gardening, camping and especially dancing. She sewed for herself, Galen and neighbors. She loved to bake pies and bread “no bread machine!” She baked bread for family and neighbors.

Eleanore planted a large garden to can and freeze vegetables and fruit for the winter. Bernard and she loved to dance and attended Polka Fests in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota. They also traveled to all states except the New England states. On their 40th anniversary, they hooked up their trailer and went to Alaska and the Yukon. For their 50th anniversary, they enjoyed celebrating the day with family and friends dancing up a storm at the Pines in Bloomer.

She was a member of Notre Dame Church, Catholic Women’s Club, Women of the Moose Chapter 770 and former member of Hallie Senior Citizens, Chippewa Wildlife Society, and St. Clara Circle.

She leaves to mourn, her son Galen (LaNette); and grandchildren: Alexander and Carmen (Brady) Meyer.

Her parents and husband, Bernard, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.