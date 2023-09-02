ROCHSTER, Minn. — Eli Lucus Stoll, beloved husband, son, friend and cat-dad, died at home on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, after a 10-month battle with a rare and aggressive form of lymphoma.

Eli was born June 29, 1990, and grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He was a member of Parkview Elementary’s first graduating class and attended CFMS and Chi-Hi.

Music was a huge part of Eli’s life. He played the French horn, the trumpet and the mellophone in countless ensembles.

He was most passionate about marching band and dedicated almost 10 years of his life to the Chi-Hi Marching Cardinals, Capitol Sound Drum Corps and the UW Badger Band (attending three Rose Bowls).

Eli was also intelligent and ambitious. He studied psychology at UW-Madison and earned his psychology doctorate at Indiana State University. Eli’s goal was to become a correctional psychologist — and after five years of incredibly hard work, he earned the title of doctor in spring 2020.

Eli and his wife, Meagan, first met as kids on the parks and rec soccer field. Their friendship took off in middle school and carried over into a romance in high school. Their relationship stayed strong through years of college, graduate school and long distance. After 15 years (at least), they were married in their backyard in May 2022.

They bought their first home in the midst of the pandemic and moved to Clinton, Iowa, where Eli started as a clinical psychologist at USP (United States Penitentiary) Thompson. In the summer of 2022, Eli transferred to FMC (Federal Medical Center) Rochester, where he worked until his diagnosis in October 2022.

Eli made friends everywhere he went, and he went a lot of places. His personality was magnetic, and his humor and mannerisms were infectious. He was also an incredibly kind, thoughtful and loving person. Eli will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Meagan McAlister; his parents: Debb Stoll, and Paul and Shari Stoll; his siblings: Jordan (Devin) Kolve, Kacey (Travis) Kernan, Kelly (Caitlin) Foster and Kristin (Darren) Radel; his wonderful nieces and nephews; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Olson; his beloved cats: Sophie, Mo and Squid; and his dog, Bleu.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Rita Stoll, grandfather Richard “Dick” Olson, aunt Theresa “Tess” Stoll, and his infant brother, Lucus Stoll.

A celebration of life will be held in Eli’s hometown of Chippewa Falls on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. The event will be held at the Flag Hill Pavilion in Irvine Park. The memorial portion will begin at 11 a.m., followed by food and an afternoon of celebration. The dress code is informal.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider supporting Eli and Meagan’s GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/952790ce) to help cover medical expenses or donating to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma research.