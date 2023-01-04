 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth “Betty” Jirsa

LA CROSSE — Elizabeth “Betty” Jirsa, 88, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

