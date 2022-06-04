CADOTT—Elizabeth ‘Betty’ L. Kandler, 82 of Cadott, WI passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at home of natural causes.

Betty was born on January 9, 1940 to Ranald and Vivian (Nix) McInnis in Eau Claire, WI.

Elizabeth McInnis married William Kandler on July 3, 1958 in Eau Claire, WI. Following marriage she lived in Cadott her entire life. Betty worked at Amoco until health challenges resulted in retirement. She enjoyed living in the country surrounded by her horses, dogs and family. She was able to be a stay at home Mother until her last child started school.

Betty is survived by her Children Susan, Cheryl, Carol (Mike), Brian, Pam, Karen, Cindy, Katrina and Joyce; Grandchildren Kurt, Emily, Maddie, Hayden, Joe, Brianna and Paige; Great Grandchildren Brodyn, Brynlee, Bronyx, Barrett and Brealyn; Siblings Mike McInnis, Pat (Lorraine) McInnis, Tim McInnis, Mary Strickland and Joe McInnis. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and pets Lady and Penny.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Bill; Sister Kathy and her Parents Ranald and Vivian McInnis.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. with Rev. George Olinske officiating. Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI.

A Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of Service Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

