Elizabeth Dwyer passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Cass Street Assisted Living in La Crosse surrounded by family at the age of 91 years. She was born on September 21, 1929 to John and Lottie (Hoile) Powers in Hustler, WI. Elizabeth would go on to have 12 children, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth loved to cook, bake homemade bread, pies and cookies, which were all loved by family and friends. During her life she was a housewife, bookkeeper for the family farm and trucking firm. Elizabeth also worked at Northern Engraving, as well as Habelman’s Cranberry Marsh sorting berries, and McDonald’s for 10 years.

Elizabeth retired at age 72. From there, she was a member of the Past President’s American Legion Ladies Auxillary Post 100, Sparta and the PCCW at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta. Elizabeth was also a member of the NFO with her husband Al for the many years they farmed.

Elizabeth loved playing cards and board games with family and friends.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Diane (Bruce) Linder, Michael (Debra) Dwyer, Debra O’Rourke, John, Theresa (Michael) Jerome, Paul (Jackie) Dwyer, Sandra (Kenneth) Meyers, Linda (Loren) Oldenburg, Cynthia (Daniel) Gunderson, Michelle (Matthew) Seay.