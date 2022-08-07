Elizabeth (ELiz) Ann Johnson was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and a friend to so many. ELiz passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022, with loved ones in Colorado.

ELiz was born on December 20, 1945, to the late Charles Scharf and Ella Ruth (Overlien) Scharf Hesselman in Mondovi, Wisconsin. After graduating from Mondovi High School, ELiz attended the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, where she met her husband, Donald Johnson. ELiz and Don settled in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where they raised their children and made Sunset Drive their home. She welcomed family and friends, where the pool served as a summer gathering place to play cards, have a cocktail, and enjoy one another's company. ELiz was a fixture in the community, volunteering at the Franciscan Healthcare auxiliary geranium sale and modeling in the annual Dayton's charity fashion show. Anyone in La Crosse preparing for a big event knew to come to her for advice. From the Festmaster's ball, to prom or a job interview, she knew how to help make everyone in town look their best. ELiz was a talented gardener; her love and care of plants and flowers reflected her beauty and spirit. Many friends and neighbors still have cuttings from her famed gardens. ELiz had a sweet tooth and was sure to always have chocolate close at hand for herself but, more importantly, to share.

ELiz cared deeply for her family and her favorite way to spend time was to bring family and friends together. She was devoted to her husband and children and loved nothing more than to learn about what they were thinking at any given time. She extended this interest and care to close relationships she developed throughout her life, from Mondovi to Colorado, by way of Kansas, Hudson, La Crosse, Baraboo, and Altoona. Her sparkling personality and mischievous nature drew people to her; she extended her family to anyone with a good heart.

ELiz followed the Lutheran faith, which formed the basis for her calm, generous, and positive approach to life. ELiz was quietly brave and strong and is an inspiration to people who know her story.

She is dearly missed.

Passing before ELiz were her husband, Don; her parents, Charles and Ella Ruth; Ella Ruth's second husband, Jack Hessleman; and her beloved daughter-in-law, Andrea Monson.

ELiz is survived by her children: Erin Yang (Charles), Eric Johnson, John Saude; Jennifer Saude-Maltrud; grandsons: Jeffrey Saude, Tucker Saude, Tanner Saude; siblings: Charles Scharf (Sonja), Linda Preston (Gary), Caleb Scharf (Susan); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Senior Living for the support and care given to ELiz.

A celebration of life for ELiz will be held on August 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona with a service at 11:30 am. Friends are welcome to join the family for lunch at Happy Hollow Tavern in Altoona following the service. Please RSVP to Erin Yang at erinyangglobal@gmail.com.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.