Elizabeth J. "Betty" Bailey

Elizabeth “Betty” J. Bailey, 77, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a very brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 12:00 noon at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King Street, La Crosse. Pastor Becky Goche will officiate, and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Masks are required and COVID-19 safety practices will be in place including social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to English Lutheran Church or the Gundersen Healthcare Cancer Research Center. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.