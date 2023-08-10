MEQUON — Elizabeth J. (“Betty”) Curtis (nee Skemp) was born to life on Aug. 18, 1922, in La Crosse and born to eternal life on June 26, 2023, at the age of 100. She is now reunited with her beloved Jim. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas H. and Beulah (nee Kelley) Skemp; her brother Tommy Skemp; her sister Katherine (Ray) Lotzer; her brother Dr. Joe (Pat) Skemp, her brother Bill (Doris) Skemp; her brother-in-law Sid (Julie) Curtis, her brother-in-law Don Gass; her sister-in-law, Frances Skemp; her nephew Tim Skemp; her sons-in-law, Mike Lefebvre and Earle Ehrhart; many other beloved relatives and countless dear friends.

She is survived by her brother Bob Skemp; sister Eileen (“Bee”) Gass; her seven children: Jane, Sara Curtis (Jack Sande), Margaret (Dan) Shillinglaw, Jim (Karen), Steve, Ken (Anke) and Ron (Mary). She was blessed with twelve loving grandchildren: Jenifer (Mike) McGill, Dan (Kathy) Shillinglaw, Gavin Lefebvre, Ray (Jenny) Lefebvre, Gwen (Alex) Pergams, Matt (Robynn) Curtis, Scott (Ashley) Curtis, Elizabeth Curtis and Maura, Meghan, Tommy and Kelley Curtis. Further survived by ten beloved great-grandchildren, many other dear relatives and a number of close friends.

Please join the family in celebrating Betty’s life on Aug. 19, 2023, at St. Eugene’s Congregation, 7600 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

Please see the Feerick Funeral Home website for information on live streaming the celebration if you are unable to attend or to leave a message of condolence. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.