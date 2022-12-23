TOMAH—Elizabeth Jean Shaw, 91 of Tomah passed away on December 10, 2022, at the Serenity House, Tomah. She was born on August 11, 1931, to Elmer and Iva (Smith) Miller in the Township of Clyde, Iowa County, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Richland Center High School Graduating Class of 1950. After graduating, Elizabeth continued her education by attending Richland County Teacher’s College. She then began teaching at a one room schoolhouse and would spend the next 6 years doing so. Once the Korean War started, Elizabeth took a job at Mauston Manufacturing, where she spent her days filling sleeping bags with feathers and making parachutes for the troops. Up until her retirement, Elizabeth worked as a teacher at Southern Wisconsin Center for Disabled Residents, and would often volunteer to run the concession stand at the Mauston fairgrounds. She then moved to Tomah in 1996. In her spare time, Elizabeth kept busy by joining the hospital auxiliary, volunteering at the ABC Store, and enjoyed participating in activities at the local senior center. As someone who was extremely creative, she also spent a lot of her time sewing, painting, quilting, and was a proud member of the Piece-n-Quiet Quilting Club for 20 years. Elizabeth will be remembered by many for her compassionate and loving heart. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.