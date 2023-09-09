MILWAUKEE—Elizabeth “Julie” Seaquist, 63, of Milwaukee, died on July 29, 2023, following her strong battle against Adenocarcinoma.

A Memorial Mass and reception will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Milwaukee Catholic Home. A Requiem Mass will also be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15 at Holy Redeemer Church in Madison.

Julie was predeceased by her father, Robert Seaquist Sr.; her mother, Mary Theresa Seaquist; her brother, Robert; dear nephew, Donald in 2022, and her beloved husband, Philip Morgan.

She is survived by her brother, John Seaquist (Yum); sisters: Mary Lutz (John), and Anne Seaquist, Catherine Seaquist, and a host of nephews and nieces.

Julie’s wishes include that you pray daily, get an annual physical with labs, take care of your health, and check your home for any cause of fall or accidents.

Donations can be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research at 1820 W. Webster Ave., 304 Chicago, Illinois 60624.

A tribute to Julie and condolences guest book is available at Legacy.com.