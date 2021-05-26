Elizabeth L. Bakkum Veum
WESTBY - Elizabeth L. Bakkum Veum, age 90, of Westby, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born August 31, 1930, to Carl and Hazel (Melby) Larson. She graduated as class Valedictorian from Westby High School with the class of 1948. She married Raymond Bakkum on August 7,1952 and raised five children with him. She farmed during their early marriage years and lived at their home until Raymond died in 1993. Elizabeth was a very faithful church member at Westby Coon-Prairie Lutheran Church, working as a custodian alongside Raymond for many years. She was a member of the church choir, deborah circle, Ladies Aid, homemaker club, and various other ministries. In addition to her church service, Elizabeth was an active member of the Westby community and devoted much of her time with the Westby Lions Club. Following the death of Raymond in 1993, Elizabeth was blessed to find love again. She married David Veum on November 23, 1996, and together they were married just shy of 25 years. She and David loved to travel, go dancing, play music together, loved their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They worked together at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church as custodians and Veum Vet Clinic. Elizabeth enjoyed hosting or attending holiday gatherings and was known for her bread and cinnamon rolls. She had a strong faith in God and believed education was important. She also liked car rides through the beautiful country in this area and she and David frequented many area church dinners.
Survivors include her husband, David Veum; her children: Ricky (Sandy) Bakkum, Mark (Laurie) Bakkum, Kim (Stephen) Hunt, Kyle (Laurie) Bakkum, and Scott (Nancy) Bakkum; 13 grandchildren: Matthew, Stephanie, Brett, Ben, Katie, Kelsey, Emma, Anna, Bryant, Amy, Lynsey, Luke, and Logan; six great-grandchildren: Ezra, Hazel, Harvey, Lance, Jaelyn, and Abram; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Raymond Bakkum and her brother, James Larson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation will be held Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, Westby Lions Club or North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church.
Elizabeth's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members of Norseland Nursing Home, Bland Clinic, and Fairhaven Assisted Living.