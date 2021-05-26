WESTBY - Elizabeth L. Bakkum Veum, age 90, of Westby, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born August 31, 1930, to Carl and Hazel (Melby) Larson. She graduated as class Valedictorian from Westby High School with the class of 1948. She married Raymond Bakkum on August 7,1952 and raised five children with him. She farmed during their early marriage years and lived at their home until Raymond died in 1993. Elizabeth was a very faithful church member at Westby Coon-Prairie Lutheran Church, working as a custodian alongside Raymond for many years. She was a member of the church choir, deborah circle, Ladies Aid, homemaker club, and various other ministries. In addition to her church service, Elizabeth was an active member of the Westby community and devoted much of her time with the Westby Lions Club. Following the death of Raymond in 1993, Elizabeth was blessed to find love again. She married David Veum on November 23, 1996, and together they were married just shy of 25 years. She and David loved to travel, go dancing, play music together, loved their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They worked together at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church as custodians and Veum Vet Clinic. Elizabeth enjoyed hosting or attending holiday gatherings and was known for her bread and cinnamon rolls. She had a strong faith in God and believed education was important. She also liked car rides through the beautiful country in this area and she and David frequented many area church dinners.