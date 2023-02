ETTRICK — Elizabeth L. “Betty” Blaha, 91, of Ettrick, Wis., died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 18, 2023, at St Bridget’s Catholic Church in Ettrick. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.