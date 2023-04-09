ETTRICK — Elizabeth L. “Betty” Blaha, 91, of Ettrick, died on Sunday February 5, 2023, at the home of her daughter in La Crosse. She was born on July 21, 1931, in Nodine, Minn., to Anton and Lila (McCabe) Thesing.

While growing up in Lewiston, Betty Lou was very active in 4-H, winning many awards for her baking, canning, and sewing. She played the snare drum in band, piano, and enjoyed singing. Being the second oldest child, Betty learned to help manage the household. She never felt the need for a doll because she always had real babies to hold. Betty cared deeply for each of her brothers.

Betty Lou graduated from Lewiston High School and the College of St. Teresa in Winona with a degree in Foods and Nutrition. After graduation, she moved to St. Paul and worked at Anchor Hospital.

In early 1957, she met Clifford Blaha on a beach in Acapulco, Mexico. They married on October 12, 1957, at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston, Minn., and were married for 60 years, until Clifford’s passing in 2018.

Betty worked for 29 years as a Dietitian at Tri-County Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home in Whitehall. She also did consult work at Grandview Nursing Home, Trempealeau County Health Care Center, Pigeon Falls, and Black River Falls Hospital.

Following her retirement in 1993, Betty and Clifford spent many years traveling the United States in their RV. She truly loved helping to care for her grandchildren whenever possible and planned yearly RV trips with them in their younger years.

Betty was a member of the Ettrick American Legion Post 354 Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary, and the PCCW at St Bridget’s Catholic Church. She participated for many years in the “Steppin’ Out in Pink” walk as a breast cancer survivor.

Survivors include her son, Paul Joseph Blaha, Ettrick; a daughter, Mary Anne (Don) Blaha-DeBoer, La Crosse; and grandchildren: Amanda Elizabeth DeBoer and Avery Marie DeBoer; she is also survived by her siblings: Eugene (Judy) Thesing, Charles (Janice) Thesing, Bernard (Susie) Thesing; sisters-in-law: Doris Thesing, Alice Thesing and Sr. Bernice Blaha, FSE, Lowell, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clifford; siblings: Anthony, Gerald, Jim, Dale, infant Paul, and Edward; and in-laws: Collette Thesing, Juanita Thesing, Clara and Vilas Walters, Monica Jeanne and Larry Lampke, Joseph and Ruth Blaha, and Dominic and Jane Blaha.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Gundersen Hematology, Oncology and Dermatology staff for their kind and supportive care for Betty over these last several years. Also, to Gundersen Hospice for all your help and guidance. Our mom truly appreciated all of you who helped her on her final journey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 22, 2023, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Ettrick, Wis. Fr. Jeyaseelan Yobu officiating. Spring colorful attire welcome. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Bridget’s Church, American Legion Post 354 Auxiliary, or Steppin’ Out in Pink – Gundersen Medical Foundation.

