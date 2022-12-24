CHIPPEWA FALLS—It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Schmidt, 62 of Chippewa Falls, WI. She departed suddenly from her earthly life on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Liz was born on January 26, 1960 to John and Cecelia (Hayes) Barsamian in Chippewa Falls, WI. Liz married her best friend and life partner, Ronnie Schmidt on August 23, 1986. Liz and Ronnie are life long residents of Chippewa Falls. Liz began working at Mason Shoe Companies in 1979 and recently celebrated her 43rd year with the company.

Liz enjoyed many adventures with her best friend Ronnie, from motorcycle journeys to spending time at their cabin. She enjoyed spending time with her adoptive grandsons (Alazar and John) and her sisters.

Liz is survived by her husband/best friend, Ronnie Schmidt of Chippewa Falls; her Grandsons: Alazar Barsamian of Fort Lewis, WA and John Barsamian of Louisville, KY; her sisters: Mary (Frank) Matuszak of Chippewa Falls, Kim Powers of Chippewa Falls, Cindy Barsamian of Chippewa Falls, Deb Nandory of Chippewa Falls, Tina Bell of Ladysmith, her brother, Larry Barsamian (Theresa) of Cadott; and also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Liz was preceded by her parents: John and Cecelia Barsamian, her sister, Jacqueline Cigan and brother, Leslie Barsamian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church 412 S. Main St. Chippewa Falls, WI. with Father Brandon Guenther officiating.

Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, WI. A Visitation will be from 9:00AM until 11:40 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS-Memorial are preferred and will be directed by the family.