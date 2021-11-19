MEDFORD, OR -Elizabeth Marie Hugo peacefully passed away with her family by her side, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Medford, Oregon. She was just a month and two days short of her 97th birthday.

Betty was born to Frank J. and Lottie (Halderson) Niesen on December 13, 1924 in Bangor, WI. She was the fourth of five children, including two sisters and two brothers.

When she was 14 years old, our beautiful, fun-loving Betty fell in love with the sweetest, most handsome young man, Herbert Hugo. A whirlwind romance for certain, they married on December 27, 1939 at 15 and 20 respectfully. Together, they lived and loved, building a happy and joyful marriage that lasted 68 years and gifted the world two daughters, Joyce and Judy.

Betty enjoyed being a homemaker while her girls were young but later, she started her second career of 28 years, at Hillview Nursing Home in LaCrosse, WI, where she compassionately cared for others in need.

In 2011 at 86 years old, four years after losing the love of her life, a lonely, but very brave Betty made the move from Wisconsin to be with the other half of her family in Oregon. Shortly after she arrived, she fell in love-at-first sight with another handsome man she met at the Central Point Senior Center. They dated for three years, and on August 17, 2014, Betty married Dave Lewis. They had five wonderful years together, acting like youthful newlyweds the whole time, before he sadly passed away with Betty by his side.

Betty was the life of the party!! She was always up for a trip to her local casino, and she usually came home with more money then when she left. She would dance circles around us when the polka was playing, and her German roots really showed whenever she enjoyed a glass of beer. She shared her smile to brighten everyone’s day and you couldn’t help but laugh with her when she would make a joke, especially about herself. Betty liked to hold hands with people she loved and even towards the end she was comforting us, repeatedly telling everyone how much she loved them.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Caroline Hemker, Irene Hundt and her brothers: Frank Niesen, Jr. and Robert Niesen. Her first husband, Herbert Hugo, passed on October 30, 2007 and her second husband, David Lewis, passed on September 15, 2019.

Betty was the Matriarch of an extensive family that includes six generations to carry on her legacy.

Survived are her daughters: Joyce Schatz (Rolly) of Central Point, OR and Judy Traister (Rich) of West Salem, WI; eight grandchildren: Cheryl Calhoun, Sandy Spencer (Wayson), Connie Ownby, Larry Schatz (Gail), Michael Korn (Cindy), Sharon Adair (Randy), Pat Korn (Adelpha) and Tim Korn; 17 great-grandchildren; 29 3//4 great-great grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.

The family want to thank Providence Hospice Services, especially Nancy Heyerman, and the staff at Weatherly Court for keeping Betty as comfortable as possible. We’d also like to thank, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Father Moises and James Ladd for giving spiritual comfort to Betty and her family in her final days.

The funeral services, organized by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and religious service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Ridge Parish in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

We know Betty is high-kickin’ in heaven with her friends and family and waiting for her loved ones on earth to join her party.