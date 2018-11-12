Elizabeth (Betty) E. Turner, 89, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, with her family by her side.
Betty was born in Springstille, Germany, April 7, 1929, to John and Erna (Klabe) Sandlass. She graduated from Central High School in 1947. After high school she was a nurse’s aid and later went on to work for the Trane Company, where she was a switchboard operator. She married Vernon Turner Oct. 31, 1959, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and together they raised two children.
Betty was an avid tennis player and ice skater and thoroughly enjoyed teaching area children, which was a passion of hers. She coordinated a tennis club several years ago and had a fantastic group of ladies (and men) she played with regularly.
Betty is survived by her two children, Lisa Turner and Alan (Elizabeth) Turner of La Crosse; grandchildren, Brandi Turner, currently serving in the Air Force in South Korea, Travis (Alex) De Lap of La Crosse, Trevor De Lap of Sevierville, Tenn., and Aubrey Anne De Lap of Chattanooga, Tenn. She is also survived by a sister, Helen Smith; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Herold, Janet Sandlass and Vivian Turner; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon; brothers, Herbert and Robert; sisters-in-law, Millie Sandlass, Gloria Turner, Fern Turner; and brothers-in-law, Myron Turner, Marion Turner, Orland Turner, Ralph Smith and Walter Herold.
The family would like to thank the hospice team for their wonderful care and support, as well as the staff and amazing residents of OnaTerrace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School or the French Island Beautification Committee.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon S., La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate and burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., and again from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the church. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.