Ella Louise Little, passed away quietly on the morning of April 8, 2021, at her home in her sleep, at the age of 88 years. She was born on August 19, 1932 to Erik and Frida Bolstad.

She worked as the receptionist at First Baptist Church in La Crosse until her retirement. She then spent time between WI and CO, with her daughter Vicky and son-in-law Jim.

Ella is survived by her son, Dennis; brother, Larry; sister, Ardith; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bruce; second husband, William; daughter, Vicky; son, Jerry; and brothers: Harold and Jarold.

In person services have been postponed at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will make funeral arrangements at a later date.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.