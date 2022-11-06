CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ellen C. Smith, 85, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor.

Ellen was born in Eau Claire to Algot and Lorraine (Grinsel) Bowman on August 24, 1937. She graduated from Regis High School in 1955. Ellen was united in marriage to Paul Smith on July 21, 1956, in Stillwater, Minn., and blessed at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Ellen worked as a nurse’s aide at various hospitals and nursing homes. She retired in 1999 after 43 years of caring for others. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, card club, camping and working in her beautiful flower gardens. She spent a lot of years as a volunteer at Holy Ghost where she was head of the PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women) and helped support the church in many ways, but one of her favorites was CCD, teaching religion to the third graders.

Most of all, Ellen cherished her time with her loved ones. Ellen and Paul spent many vacations with family and friends. Some of their favorite trips included Yellowstone, Glacier, California, Washington, D.C., and multiple trips to Colorado, Texas and Alaska. But home was her favorite place and she enjoyed decorating her house and having friends and family visit. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ellen is survived by her three sons: Paul (Karla) of Nikiski, Alaska, David (Melanie) of Janesville, Wis., and John (Margie) of St. Paul, Minn.; grandchildren: Robert Smith of Rockwell, Iowa, Nathan (Ellie) Smith of Anchorage, Alaska, Rebecca (Jeremy) Litwicki of Knoxville, Tenn., Lauren (Chris) Schulte of Janesville, Wis., and Justin Smith of Anchorage, Alaska; great-grandchildren: Booker, Annie and Hazel Schulte, Jack and Emma Litwicki, and Liv Smith; brother, George Bowman; sisters-in-law, Jean Bowman and Arlene (Floyd) Back; along with other loving relatives and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; brother, Jim Bowman, and other family and friends.

The visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 412 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls, followed by the Memorial Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the Chippewa Manor staff for all their compassionate care given to Ellen.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.