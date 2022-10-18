WINONA — Ellen G. (Cutsforth) Laib of Winona passed away peacefully at Adith Miller, where she resided for the past two years, surrounded by family.

Ellen was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Chetek, Wisconsin, to Frances (Sponaugle) and William Gale Cutsforth. She graduated from Chetek High School in 1954. For a time, she was married to LeRoy Laib, and together they had four children: Timothy of Winona, Melinda of Stuart, Florida, Su Ellyn of Seattle, and LeAnn of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

She will be remembered fondly as a devoted and faithful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved and cherished us all. Her strong work ethic led her to work well into her later years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, walking, baking, traveling and needlework which we will all miss dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Russell Cutsforth, and sisters MarJean Schauer and Carol Cutsforth.

She is survived by her son, Timothy (Laurel) Laib; daughters: Melinda (Vern) Adkins, SuEllyn Laib, and LeAnn Laib; sisters: Eileen Eliason and Cheryl Cutsforth; seven grandchildren: Vern Adkins, Angela York, Chris Adkins, Jenna Maere, Jordan Schreiber, Malissa Schreiber, and Adam Schreiber; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.19, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Reverend Michael Short will be officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior. She will be interred at a later date in a private ceremony.

Our sincere thanks to the entire staff of Adith Miller and Winona Hospice for their wonderful care and concern.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family to be distributed at a later date.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.