WESTBY—Ellen Jane Hall Melby, age 91, of La Crosse and formerly of Westby passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Eagle Crest South Assisted Living in La Crosse. A Funeral Service will be held today, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Daniel Habegger will officiate. A visitation will be held today from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Ellen will be laid to rest at North Coon Prairie Cemetery.