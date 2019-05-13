Ellen Jean Shepherd, 59, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Serenity Hospice House in Tomah. She was born Feb. 19, 1960, to Betsy Slater. Ellen married Dennis Shepherd May 6, 2005, at the Monroe County Courthouse.
She enjoyed cooking, playing computer games, watching movies and mostly spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Angalic Babcock; and granddaughter, Arena Fischer.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Betsy Slater; son, Brian Slater; grandparents, Ellen and Ervin Slater; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Leanne Honish for the best friendship and Ellen’s family.
Private services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.