TOMAH — Ellen Louise (Albrecht) Elmer, 74, of Tomah, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Serenity House in Tomah with her daughter by her side. She was born February 21, 1948, to Robert and Eunice (Rudie) Albrecht in La Crosse. Ellen married John Elmer on January 14, 1967, in La Crescent, Minn.

Ellen loved her family more than anything else in this world. She was never happier than when her house and kitchen were filled with family and friends that became like family. No one ever left Ellen’s kitchen hungry, and laughter was always a part of those gatherings.

She is survived by her children: Dean (Kristin) Elmer of Couderay and Karrie (Randy) Scholze of Tomah; grandsons: Cody (Kathryn) Scholze of Sun Prairie and Joseph Tans of Couderay; great-grandson, Leon Scholze of Sun Prairie; brothers: Michael (Ruth) Albrecht and Dan (Lynn) Albrecht; and sister, Mary (Jerry) Miller of La Crescent, Minn.; step-brother, Terry (Kathy) Timm of Appleton; sisters-in-law: Beth Albrecht of Pensacola, FL, Cindy (Mike) Nevins of Chaska, MN, Marilyn Elmer of Portland, Ore.; nieces: Jennifer (Nick Bissen) Albrecht and Angela (Kamran) Basharat; nephews: Robert (Christy Short) Albrecht, Jeffrey (Richard) Albrecht and Nathan (Krissy) Albrecht; and special friend, Marilyn Running.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eunice; her husband, John; and her brother, Jeffrey Albrecht.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

A heartfelt thank you to Kares — Just For You (Nikki, Terri and Belle) for the wonderful in-home care and companionship and to Chaplain Shane and the staff at Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Serenity House for the amazing end-of-life care.