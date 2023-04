Ellie Slette, 81, passed away November 28, 2022 in St. Paul, MN. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Church E4250 WI-56, Viroqua, WI on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. at The Aerie at Dodge Nature Center, 1701 Charlton St., West St Paul, MN. Memorials preferred to the Ellie Slette Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Century College Foundation. A full obituary can be viewed at CrescentTide.com.