VIROQUA—Ellsworth Leroy Olson, age 85, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 13, 1936, to the late Tilfred and Avis (Volden) Olson. Ellsworth attended Westby Schools and later enlisted into the United States Army where he served in Arkansas and Germany. On May 25, 1957, Ellsworth married Ardith Shisler at the Viroqua United Methodist Church.

Ellsworth worked for 17 years as a carpenter and then 25 years at the Westby Area Schools in maintenance where he later retired in 1997. During his free time, he had a large collection of Indian artifacts which he loved to travel and educate others. Ellsworth had a passion for steam and gas engines and was also the founder of the Coulee Antique Engine Club which he served as president for 11 years. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling.

Ellsworth is survived by his wife, Ardith; his daughters: Lori Duffy, Lynn Olson, and Lisa Kilmer; grandchildren: Cyle (Ashley) Coolidge, Kelsey (Andrew) Mix, Amanda (Jeremy) Thayer, Steven Frietag, Tasha Frietag, Marie (Nate) Parker, and Quinton (Sue) Severson; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Lilly, Marley, Freya, Henry, Lena, Cole, Aiden, Kade, Evan, and Gracii; his siblings: Thomas (Carol), Dennis (Pam), Michael (Ida), and Vivian Kadousek; sister-in-law, Shirley Olson; special friends, Milton Hanson and Thomas (Sharon) Olson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Albert and Anna Volden; his siblings: Michael, Telmer (Patricia), Roger, Paul, and Gertrude (Wesley) Schuster; brother-in-law, Paul Kadousek; and sons-in-law, Michael Duffy and Michael Kilmer.

A Memorial Service was held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Viroqua United Methodist Church. Pastor Erika Martinez officiated. A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Ellsworth was laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery with full military honors following the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.