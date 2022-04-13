 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elnora M. Caulum

WEST SALEM—Elnora M. “Norie” Caulum, 92, of West Salem, passed away April 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church, N7289 Cty. Rd., E, Bangor. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Monday, at the church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

