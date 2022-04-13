Elnora M. Caulum

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church, N7289 Cty. Rd., E, Bangor. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Monday, at the church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com