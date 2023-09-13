Eloda Marie (Johnson) Frisby, age 75, went Home to Heaven on September 2, 2023. Eloda lived every day with hope and a zest for life, through three difficult times having cancer over the last 30 years of her life. She had dreams and kept believing they could come true. Eloda was LOVE and she loved absolutely everyone!! It was incredible to see this special kind of unconditional love in her. She was gentle, kind, welcoming, patient, full of goodness, and so quick to forgive, even when it wasn’t easy. Eloda’s heart was so giving. She was like the poor widow woman in the Bible who put her last two copper pennies into the temple treasury (Mark 12:41-44). She continually gave the little she had to others, to help them get what they needed.

Eloda cherished her children, grandchildren, siblings, family, and friends. She always wanted celebrations and gatherings for holidays and just because. She couldn’t wait for the next one, especially in her Home Sweet Home of De Soto, WI. She was always telling stories of things family and friends had done in the past or were up to in the present. Family and friends were everything to her. She wanted goodness and good lives for all of them.

Eloda loved to read anything including books, newspapers, brochures, really anything that had words. Being an avid reader, she was very intelligent and had a wealth of information to share (which also helped her win her favorite game of Scrabble. She was the Scrabble genius). Gardening and nature were her kind of paradise. She loved to be in the middle of a garden or field of wildflowers. It also brought her such joy to cook and bake for anyone who could stop by. Her cinnamon rolls, homemade bread, and chicken and dumplings couldn’t be topped.

Eloda was born in La Crosse on January 2, 1948, to Henry and Mildred “Jerry” (Hammond) Johnson. She lived in several places including De Soto, La Crosse, Milwaukee, West Salem, and Viroqua. She was raised in De Soto, attended De Soto High School, and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1967. Eloda married John Frisby in 1973, and they had three children. They later divorced. Eloda had a special friend, Harland Fredrickson, with whom she had a daughter. She also helped raise his two sons. She raised her children both in La Crosse and De Soto on her family’s properties. In her later years, she lived in West Salem for 18 years and most recently at Aspen Place in Viroqua.

Eloda is survived by her children: Patti (Dan) Hougom, Gerrilynne “Gigi” Kunert (friend Terry Teschner), Galen Frisby, Saralynne Frisby-Fredrickson (special “son” Rob Hovey), and special “son” Harland Fredrickson Jr. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Dawson and Sawyer Hougom, John (Katie) Kunert, Marissa Kunert, Johanna Kunert and Aaron Peterson, Michael (Jordan) Kunert, Annabelle and Isabelle Hovey; her great-grandchildren, Carson and Ava Kunert and a great-granddaughter on the way and due in January; her brothers, Bob Johnson, Rick (Kay) Johnson, and Bill (Vicky) Johnson; her sisters, Sharon (Jerry) Yttri and Valerie Springborn; sister-in-law, Holly (Bob) Nash; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and all those who love her.

Eloda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Laurel Diane (Johnson) Coleman; her brother, Thomas James Johnson; a special “son”, Russell Fredrickson; brother-in-law, Roger Springborn; niece, Sandy Coleman; and great-niece, Amanda Hickok.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Retreat Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Walnut Mound Cemetery with a luncheon at the church. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

The family would like to thank all the many people who helped care for Eloda to make her health and her life better, including Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Lutheran Health System, Inclusa, La Crosse Housing Authority and Aspen Place.

May God bless our memories of Eloda and may her endless love always bless you.