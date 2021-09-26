Elona D. Stanton

She was born on February 23, 1941 in La Crosse, WI to Gale and Geneva (Pagel) Papenfuss. She married Robert Stanton on March 18, 1961 in Nodine, MN. Elona – or Lonie as she was known, was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She cherished every moment she could spend with family and friends, but especially the time with her granddaughters teaching them to play the piano, sew and bake along with many other life lessons she was proud to have them carry with them as they grew. She enjoyed entertaining and was always excited to have company stop in.