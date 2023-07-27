WEST ALLIS—Elsie (Berg) Hanevold passed to Eternal Life, Sunday, July 23, 2023, age 88 years. Born in 1935 to Alvin and Otilda (Erickson) Berg in Blair, WI. After graduation from Blair High School in 1953, she attended school in Minneapolis becoming a reservationist for Northwest Airlines, moved to Chicago and worked at Chicago North Western railroad. In 1956, she married her beloved husband, the late Phillip Hanevold. They made their home in West Allis, WI where they raised their three children. Elsie was kind and loving, bringing much joy to household with laughter, song and dance. Elsie’s humility, unfailing love and compassion extended beyond her family to everyone she met.