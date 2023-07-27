WEST ALLIS—Elsie (Berg) Hanevold passed to Eternal Life, Sunday, July 23, 2023, age 88 years. Born in 1935 to Alvin and Otilda (Erickson) Berg in Blair, WI. After graduation from Blair High School in 1953, she attended school in Minneapolis becoming a reservationist for Northwest Airlines, moved to Chicago and worked at Chicago North Western railroad. In 1956, she married her beloved husband, the late Phillip Hanevold. They made their home in West Allis, WI where they raised their three children. Elsie was kind and loving, bringing much joy to household with laughter, song and dance. Elsie’s humility, unfailing love and compassion extended beyond her family to everyone she met.
She will be sorely missed by all. Dear mother of Phylaine (Daniel) Nicholas, Troy (Christine) Hanevold and the late Terry Hanevold; loving grandmother of Briana and Lucas Hanevold, Lindsey and Michelle Nicholas; great-grandmother of Colton, Kenslee, Olivia and Jaxson; sister of Jeanette Horvath, Olida Brown, Otto (Charlene) Berg, the late Alvina Deeren, the late Elaine Wegner and the late Janice Wandry; sister-in-law of Victor (Lorene) Jenson and Marilynn “Jeanie” Guinn.
Visitation Monday, July 31, 2023 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (11709 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis, WI) 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Highland Memorial Park.