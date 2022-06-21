EAGAN, MN—Elsie Elvira Olsen, age 87, of Eagan, Minnesota, died peacefully after a period of declining health on June 10, 2022. Born on March 12, 1935, in Mud Bath Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Elsie grew up in Jim Falls, Wisconsin, speaking Swedish and English. She attended a nearby one-room school, Chippewa Falls High School, and Luther Hospital School of Nursing. She married Keith in 1956 and moved to “the Cities”. After raising their four children in Bloomington, Elsie and Keith moved to their cottage in the woods in Eagan. Elsie will be remembered for her servant’s heart, her work in numerous church ministries, and her blue-ribbon baking.