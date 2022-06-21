EAGAN, MN—Elsie Elvira Olsen, age 87, of Eagan, Minnesota, died peacefully after a period of declining health on June 10, 2022. Born on March 12, 1935, in Mud Bath Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Elsie grew up in Jim Falls, Wisconsin, speaking Swedish and English. She attended a nearby one-room school, Chippewa Falls High School, and Luther Hospital School of Nursing. She married Keith in 1956 and moved to “the Cities”. After raising their four children in Bloomington, Elsie and Keith moved to their cottage in the woods in Eagan. Elsie will be remembered for her servant’s heart, her work in numerous church ministries, and her blue-ribbon baking.
Survived by husband, Keith H. Olsen; sons: Paul (Mari) Olsen, Craig (Kelly) Olsen and Erik Olsen (and friend Anne Malachway); grandchildren: Hanne (Kyle) Sandison, Kyrie (Isaiah) Anderson, Jesse Bloedow, Josh (Laura) Bloedow, Michael Bloedow (and fiancee Kayleigh Makela) and Cristian Olsen; great-grandchildren: Elsie Sandison and Arik Sandison.
Preceded in death by daughter, Sue Bloedow; parents: John J. and Ida Anderson; and siblings: Ellen McCann, Agnes Woodford, Glenn Anderson and Arthur Anderson.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 24, 2022 with visitation one hour prior at Hope Presbyterian, 7132 Portland Ave in Richfield. Interment Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Trinity Hill Church in Chanhassen MN (www.trinityhillmn.org) or to the benevolence fund at Hope Presbyterian Church (www.hope-pc.org).
