Elsie M. (Anderson) Cantlon was born to eternal life on November 29, 2022. Elsie was born in Blair, Wis., on May 14, 1928, to Edgar and Mabel (Thompson) Peterson. She was raised on a family farm in French Creek and moved to Holmen in 1947.

Elsie loved to travel, RV camping and meeting people. Anywhere she went she always found a connection to a friend or relative she would know. She loved dancing and playing cards: cribbage, 500, euchre and she always liked winning. Her family would often say "sometimes you need to let others win."

Elsie served as past president and was a member of the Holmen American Legion Auxiliary, member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and a founding member of the Holmen Historical Society. She was a member of the Holmen Lutheran Church for 77 years.

Elsie held a variety of jobs: making lefse, Holmen Canning Co., Outers Lab. She retired from Northern Engraving after 20 years. Elsie is survived by daughter-in-law Jan Anderson and her children: Luke (Kristi) Anderson, Jaime (Dan) Caffrey; son Loren (Kristy) Anderson and their children: Ryan (Katie) Anderson, Philip (Sarah) Anderson, Heather Edwards and Stephanie Anderson; daughter Donna (David) Yourell and their children: Dylan Yourell and Laura (Todd) Enders; 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 and ½ years, Ralph Anderson, in 1996; husband James Cantlon in 2001; brother and sister-in-law Edwin and Janice Peterson; and son Ronald Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 9, 2022, at the Holmen Lutheran Church in Holmen, Wis. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Holmen Lutheran Church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Lunch will follow. Burial will follow the service at the Halfway Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holmen Lutheran Church and Holmen Legion Auxiliary. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.