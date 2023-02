LA CROSSE—Elvina Marie Reinart, 68, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 601 St. Andrews St. STE 108, La Crosse, WI with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society are preferred. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.