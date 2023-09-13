COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA—Emelie Ann Bagley, age 75, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away September 1, 2023. She was born May 5, 1948, in Readstown, Wisconsin to the late William and Sarah (Stone) Faith.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Faith; nephew, Jamie Faith and brother-in-law, Norm Muller.

Emelie is survived by her daughter; Robin Hanna (Les); grandchildren, Samantha and Timothy; 5-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Stella Muller.

A Memorial Service was held at 1 PM on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.