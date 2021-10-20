LA CROSSE—Emily Marie (Streblow) Hazelton, 97, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 16, 2021.

She was born to Ruth and Carl Streblow on September 8, 1924, in Fond du Lac, WI. Growing up on a farm, she learned the value of hard work and developed a love of gardening, cooking, and music that continued throughout her life.

Following her high-school graduation, she attended Marion Teachers College. She then taught in one-room schools in Wisconsin and Oregon for four years, before returning to college to add to her degree.

In 1950 she moved to La Crosse to teach at Jefferson Elementary School. She married Kenneth “Bud” Hazelton, Jr. in 1953. Kenneth eventually served as a fireman for the City of La Crosse. They had four children prior to Kenneth’s death in 1967. That fall, Emily returned to Jefferson and taught there (4th grade) until her retirement in 1990.

During those years, Emily shared her musical talent, playing the piano and organ at her church, Temple Baptist. She also sang in the choir, duets, and trios, as well as taught Sunday School. She frequently opened her home to friends, family, and visiting missionaries, serving delicious meals, many times using the vegetables and fruits from her well-tended garden.

Emily loved to travel and thoroughly enjoyed multiple trips around the country, as well as special adventures to New Guinea and the United Kingdom. Even after her retirement, she kept busy with gardening, travel, serving in her church, and delivering mobile meals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her brother, Joseph Streblow; her sister, Carol Marshall; and her niece, Sharon Earp. Emily is survived by her four children: Bonnie Hazelton of Stockton Springs, ME, Leanne (Jeff) DeBauche of La Crosse, WI, Peter (Kimberly) Hazelton of Maineville, OH, and Lori Hazelton of Warrens, WI; her grandson, Nathan Garsow of Green Bay, WI; her sister, Lois Whitby of Dallas, TX; her sisters-in-law: Virginia Doherty, Martha (Peter) Brauer-Hetzner, Ruthanne Hazelton, and Paulette (Tom) Goetz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Emily requested that donations be made to Temple Baptist Church Missions program, or to the Salvation Army.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Temple Baptist Church, 1326 North Salem Rd., La Crosse. Rev. Andrew Buhrow will officiate. Private burial will take place on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Online condolence may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.