ARCADIA—Emma Lee (Emmy) Krett, 89, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Emmy was born on May 19, 1933 in Newton Grove, North Carolina to William (Willy) and Lillie (Watkins) Raynor. Her Southern roots remained with her throughout the years through her love of grits, okra, and North Carolina barbeque. Emmy was a kind, gentle soul that brought sweetness and joy to all those she encountered.

Emma attended Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, North Carolina and gained a Secretarial Degree. Upon completion of her schooling, she moved to Trenton, New Jersey and lived with extended family. It was in Trenton that she met the love of her life, David (Dave) Krett. Their love story was one for the ages—he proposed on the top of the Empire State building and even got a recording of the sound on vinyl. They were joined in holy matrimony on February 27, 1954. Shortly after they were married, Dave and Emmy moved to the small town of Arcadia, WI, where he was originally from.

Emmy and Dave welcomed their first child, Mike, in 1955, then Ruth in 1957, and Susie in 1966. Emmy’s world revolved around her family: they were always her top priority. They enjoyed camping and trips to see family down South every other summer. As Emmy’s children grew up, her and Dave’s family expanded and they were blessed with five grandchildren. She and Dave loved spending time with the grandchildren and carried on the tradition of camping. The entire family enjoyed multiple weekends spent camping at Merrick Park in Fountain City. Dave always tried to get her to drive their motor home, but never could quite convince her to get on the actual highway with it.

Emmy was well-known within the Arcadia community and served as the bookkeeper at the School District of Arcadia for over 30 years. She and Dave loved gathering with friends and family to go out to eat to local supper clubs, such as Club 93, Wason’s, Green Meadows, and Sullivan’s. Together, the two of them enjoyed motorcycling, attending Viennese Balls, and hunting for bargains at local discount stores. Emmy also served in the Legion Auxiliary for many years and enjoyed making countless desserts for events.

Later in life, Emmy’s love for her family grew further when her grandchildren welcomed their own children. She loved her four great-grandchildren (great-grands) deeply and had a special bond with all of them. She supplied them with an endless stream of popsicles, cookies, and love. Emmy was an avid sewer throughout her life and enjoyed making just about anything, including matching outfits for the great-grands.

Emmy is survived by her children: Mike and Carol Krett, Ruth Krett, Susie and Pete Reuter; her grandchildren: John and Triauna Krett, Kris and Shannon Krett, Brodie Reuter (fiance Kelly Honan), Tressa Reuter, Oliver and Elaina Krett; and her great-grandchildren: Emelia, Isaac, Allison, and Kelsey Krett.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Willy and Lillie; husband, David; brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Eloise; and other beloved extended family members.

Emma’s life will be celebrated with a service at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.—3:30 p.m. Emma will be laid to eternal rest in Calvary Cemetery after the service. Memorials may be directed to Family Wishes. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.