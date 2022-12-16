Emma Lucille "Emmie" Rosson

Emma Lucille "Emmie" Rosson, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully Wednesday December 7 in her home.

Emmie was born in La Crosse to Lucille and Edward Pendleton. She married Ronald Rosson in January of 1958.

Emmie graduated in 1958, the oldest of 4 sisters from Logan High school. She lived and worked her whole life in La Crosse. She worked early on as a waitress and then spent many years working for, and retiring from, the Mayo Clinic in La Crosse. She was an extremely giving person and spent many years volunteering at the Restore in La Crosse. She was named volunteer of the year so many times that they renamed the award after her.

Emmie is survived by two sisters: Marge (Pendleton) Fisher of Milwaukee, WI, Peggy (Pendleton) Roberts of Holmen; five children: Edward Rosson of Holmen, WI, Sandra (Rosson) Dolan of Milton, FL, Richard Rosson of La Crosse, WI, Phillip Rosson of La Crosse, WI, Albert Rosson of Sparta, WI; grandchildren: Ronald, Tamara, Cindy, Cecelia, Molly, Crystal, Andrew, Samanthe, Amber, Courtney, Grant and Ashley; and many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron and one sister, Paula (Pendleton) Dolan.

A celebration of life will be held in May 2023.

The family would like to thank Gunderson Health System and Hill View Nursing Home.