CHIPPEWA FALLS — Eric E. Morrell, 48, of Chippewa Falls joined his father, Chuck, in heaven on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. He was born on Jan. 25, 1975, to Charles “Chuck” and Nancy (Autry) Morrell at the Tomah Hospital. He was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1993. After high school, Eric became an auto body technician. He was united in marriage to Carrie Mueller on Aug. 24, 2002, at the Baptist Church in Warrens. They moved to Neillsville, where he worked for OEM. Later, he went to work for Trubuilt Collison Center in Eau Claire and was recently working for Courtesy Ford in Stanley.

Eric could talk to anyone and enjoyed making people laugh. When he was younger, he was active in the Cub Scouts. He was always hard working and dedicated to his family and his work. He found such joy in celebrating Halloween and Christmas with his family, always having a wacky costume and some holiday cheer for everyone. Eric lived for his children, Jacob, Karlee, and Blake. They were attached to the hip. He enjoyed taking them fishing on Lake Wissota, on the Chippewa River and on cranberry marshes around the Warrens area. He loved attending their events and cheering for them.

He is survived by his children, Jacob, Karlee, and Blake; his mother, Nancy Morrell of Warrens; sister, Tiffany Morrell, and brother, Matthew Morrell both of Warrens; a niece, Sydnee; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Chuck,” and his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mather. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.