Eric J. Hagen, 54, formerly of Chaseburg, passed away suddenly at his assisted living home in La Crosse on Monday, January 24, 2022.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday January 29, 2022 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A prayer service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Meg Eiben Hoversten officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date in the Middle Coon Valley Church Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.