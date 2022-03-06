MESA, Ariz. — Eric James “Way” Sayward passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. He was born to Arthur Sayward and Denise Binet on June 13, 1972, in Plattsburgh, New York. He lived with his father in Willsboro, NY, on Lake Champlain for ten years before moving to Wisconsin.

He loved skateboarding and rap music. He may have been the La Crosse area’s first rapper, starting the band Republican Guard with Ron “RC” Christen and Jason “Jay” Butterfield. He graduated from Onalaska High School, became a martial artist, and served in the Wisconsin National Guard. Late one evening he walked from Onalaska to South La Crosse, accepted a bowl of soup, and accepted Jesus as his Savior. Questioning his newfound faith, he walked down the railroad tracks, and the lights flashed, the bells rang, and the crossing arms came down, confirming in his mind his calling. He owned and operated a computer store in the La Crosse area, and later worked for Dell Computer. He did coding, website design and music production. He was a patriot, a Truther, a giver of free hugs and yo’ mama jokes, and a friend of Christian rappers, Bizzle and Sevin.

Eric researched political issues and made use of his right of free expression, even serving as a candidate for vice president on one occasion. Both he and “Chef Boy RC” loved to cook.

Eric said there were two things that quieted the noise in his head: being close to God and alcohol. Late in his life he began working on a video autobiography titled “Love Your Liver,” and said he wanted to go to heaven and praise the Lord.

Eric is survived by his father, Art; stepmom, Linda Sayward; children: Izaiah, Sydney, and Shayna; special friends: Morrissey Gere, Ben Vandermolen, RC, Dan Eumurian, and many other beloved family members and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Moose Lodge in La Crosse at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022.