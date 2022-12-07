EAU CLAIRE — Eric John Pevan, age 36, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2022, at his home. Eric was born on April 18, 1986, in Chippewa Falls to Bruce Pevan and Theresa (Dahl) Lindemer. He grew up in Dallas, Wisconsin, and attended Barron High School.

He was blessed to have his beautiful daughter Emma and her brother Mikey in his life. He loved and cherished them more than anything, lovingly referring to Emma as his “Little Lou.”

Eric was a “jack of all trades” and worked as an industrial mechanic most of his adult life. He had the ingenuity to fix just about anything and enjoyed the challenge of taking something broken and getting it working again. He had a passion for helping others as his mechanical talents and generous heart would often find him working under the hood of a friend or family member’s car.

He loved the outdoors and found peace there. He had a green thumb and loved growing plants and flowers. He enjoyed camping, music, fishing in his grandpa Dahl’s boat, board games, racing around in his daughter’s go-cart, a good campfire, hanging with his friends, shop time and anything that would put a smile on his daughter’s face. He always expressed a deep appreciation for time spent with loved ones. He protected and was proud of his family. He held his mother very close to his heart and treasured her uplifting advice. He was a loved grandson, son, brother, cousin, nephew and devoted father.

Eric’s pride in his children could be seen throughout his home, as he displayed their pictures and artwork in almost every room. He was determined that no matter what challenges life brought, he would never give up. His faith in God always got him through. Eric had a smile that lit up any room and a laugh that was always recognizable and infectious. And, boy did he have stories to tell, just ask those that knew him! He knew how to have a good time and live in the moment.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Pevan; and his grandparents, Donald and Marlyn Dahl and Robert and Nancy Pevan. He is survived by his daughter, Emma; and her brother, Mikey; his parents, Shelby and Theresa Lindemer; siblings: Shawn (Jennifer) Bailey, Michael (Amanda Johnson) Pevan, Melissa Salsbury and Gabrielle (Jeremy) Glenna; nephews and nieces: Justin and Michelle Bailey, Carter, Preston, Avery and Blake Salsbury, Tyler, Caleb, Lydia and Benjamin Glenna, Hazel Huseth and Amelia Pevan; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Dallas Assembly of God with Pastor Dave Thomassen officiating. Visitation will be held for the hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.

Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.

Poem To My Dad

My dad smiles so bright,

I dream of him every night,

We shall never be apart, My dad will forever be in my heart.

(I love you, Dad!)—Love, Emma