A benefit/fundraiser was planned for May 22, 2022, to help raise money for a kidney transplant Erica so desperately needed. Erica was looking forward to the dance—SO let’s have ONE LAST DANCE in memory of Erica Anne Rundle. Please join Erica’s family on May 22, 2022, at Club 16 in Sparta, from (noon) to 5:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life and Memorial Benefit. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.