ONALASKA—Erik Curtis Nedrelo, 34, of Onalaska, WI, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2022.

His memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St, Onalaska.

Pastor Karyn Bodenschatz will officiate.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.firstlutheranonalaska.org/live.

His full obituary is at couleecremation.com.