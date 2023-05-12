NEW BRIGHTON — Erin Schafer Fatzinger of New Brighton died May 7, 2023. She was raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin, as the only daughter of Ronald and Wanda (Frey) Schafer. Erin received her B.A. from the University of St. Thomas. She was a dedicated wife, mother and community member. Erin was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts and was the most recent service unit manager of Service Unit 527 New Brighton, supporting more than 300 Scouts. Erin enjoyed reading, music and travel.