Erma Edna Lydia Ehlert-Behling went to her eternal home on May 26, 2023 at the age of 102. She was born December 24, 1920 to William and Johanna (Fischer) Ehlert in the Town of Hanson, Wood County, WI.

Erma graduated from Lincoln High School in 1939 and followed her high school education with a Teaching degree from Wood County Normal School. She taught at Lone Pine and North Arpin for five years before she was married.

Erma married Raymond Behling on January 1, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vesper, WI. Erma and Ray were owners of Vesper Clothing Store from 1963 until 1984 when they retired.

She lived nearly her entire life in the Vesper area moving with her husband Ray to Chippewa Falls in September of 2015 to be closer to her children. After her husband passed away, she resided in Menomonie, WI with her daughter Merry and son-in-law Tim and then to Aggie’s Country Living in Eagleton, WI.

Erma was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vesper, she and Ray were pillars in their church community. Her Christian faith was front and center throughout her life and continued to guide her until her death.

Erma had many pastimes, she was a very avid reader and journaled daily for over fifty years. She continued to read daily even as her memory and eyesight began to fail her. She took daily exercise walks around the Town of Vesper, deeply cherished her years of weekly outings with her many friends at Homestead Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids and bowling in Wisconsin Rapids with her bowling team “the Cat’s Meow”.

She enjoyed playing sheepshead and later in life 7-Up and 7-Down with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never turned down a chance to play cards with family or friends.

Erma and Ray loved to travel especially with Erma’s brother, Roy and his wife, Meryle, visiting many states over the years. For nearly thirty years they were winter residents of Green Valley, AZ and shared many enjoyable times with family and friends there.

Erma was the youngest of seven children: Edward, Clara, Esther, Elmer, Ella and Roy. She loved and always enjoyed hearing and spending time with her many nieces and nephews, children and grandchildren.

Erma and Ray had five children: Susan Ellen, Kathleen (Harland) Schraufnagel of Abbotsford, Kristin (Tom Banaszak) of Highbridge, Merry (Timmy) Lienau of Menomonie and Jonathan (Sandy Frohling) Behling of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Traci, Kelly, Andrew, Sara, Melissa, Robin, Hazel and Ella; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Erma was a positive influence in so many lives and throughout her life tried to find the best in everyone. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, daughter, Susan and husband, Ray.

Mom you were always our “Sunshine!” “We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”

The family will forever be grateful to Sheena and the loving care mom received while at Aggie’s Country Living in Eagleton, WI. They would also like to thank Cassie and the hospice care team from Moments Hospice.

A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, WI. with inurnment to follow at a later date at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Vesper, WI.

The family also asks that any donations in Erma’s name be directed to Breast Cancer Research or Aggie’s Country Living in Eagleton, WI.

