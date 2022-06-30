CHIPPEWA FALLS — Erma Evelyn Bowe, 87, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Erma was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Bloomer, Wisconsin, to Ernest and Josephine (Hekte) Oldenberg. Erma married Herbert D. Bowe on Dec. 3, 1976, and resided in the Town of Tilden until moving to Dove Rutledge Home.

Erma attended Pine Corner School and Bloomer High School. She worked in Bloomer, Kaukauna, Appleton and Chippewa Falls. She was a longtime employee of the First National Bank, which later became M & I Bank in Chippewa Falls.

She was a long-time member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. After retiring from the bank, Erma volunteered time at the church office.

Erma enjoyed many things in life. She liked to travel with her husband, Herb, playing cards, visiting with friends and going to the YMCA for water exercise class. Above all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Vicky) Nehring of Eau Claire, Thomas (Carla) Steinmetz of Chippewa Falls and Michael Steinmetz of New Auburn; stepdaughter, Debra (Glen) Larson of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Travis Harnish, Garrett Larson, Krista Raleigh, Jake Steinmetz, Keri Jo Hodd, Melissa Carrell, Jennifer Meyer and Lori Cooper; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judith (Dick) Lewis of New Auburn; brother-in-law, Dennis Sherrick of Bloomer, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; her parents, Ernest and Josephine Oldenberg; brother Lloyd Oldenberg; sister, Eunice Sherrick; special cousins, Beatrice Johnson and Ruth Hetke.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, July 1, 2022, at at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel. Pastor Karen Behling will officiate. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Erma can be made to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Alzheimer’s Association or to the Dove Rutledge Resident Council Activity Fund.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Dove Rutledge Home and St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

