VIROQUA—Erma Rife Overbo, age 83, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Sunday evening, September 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua. A Private family burial will be in Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI, at a later date. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the United Methodist Church, or to honor Erma by donating a book to a local school library, public library or the mobile (Red Lou) library. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com