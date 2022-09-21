VIROQUA—Erma Rife Overbo, age 83, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Sunday evening, September 4, 2022—a precious, giving heart is at rest; a helping hand is now still.

She was born in Viroqua on October 23, 1938 to Jean and Garnet Wanless. Erma graduated from Viroqua High School in 1956 where she was active in Cheerleading, Glee Club, Chorus, Tumbling Club, Newspaper Staff, Forensics and Student Council, and was Homecoming Queen. She completed Normal School and taught at Colonel May in Vernon County, Racine and Wausau, WI. Erma married her childhood sweetheart, Trygve Overbo on August 17, 1963. They had three children and lived in Illinois and Indiana before returning to Viroqua in 1982.

Erma continued substitute teaching, working at the Overbo Shoe Inn and was an active member of the Bell Choir at the Methodist Church. She later went on to work 13 years for Helping Hands. Erma enjoyed attending her children’s sports events and activities, listening to music, playing cards, watching TV and going to the movies with friends and family. She loved collecting Precious Moments figurines. Erma and Trygve spent endless hours cheering on the Packers and the Badgers! Together they appreciated their many friendships and endless laughs while traveling with the “Odd Couples.” She was an avid reader and enthusiastically wrote letters to many famous authors who in turn responded back to her.

Erma is survived by her children: Todd Overbo, Heidi (Chuck) Reed, and Trygve II (Ashley) Overbo; a daughter-in-law, Kathy; nine grandchildren: Terrah, Tabithah, Tashah, Trevor, Ty, Trace, Charlie, Ellie and Alberic; eight great-grandchildren: Taylor, Emerald, Madison, Connor, Salem, Dawsyn, Tyson, Trygve; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Wanless; a brother-in-law, Orin Midtlien; nieces, nephews, and many friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Trygve, on April 12, 2018, Erma was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Wanless, and her sister, Ria Midtlien.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua. A Private family burial will be in Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI, at a later date. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the United Methodist Church, or to honor Erma by donating a book to a local school library, public library or the mobile (Red Lou) library.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.