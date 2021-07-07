Ernest Bradford “Pete” Eggett

Ernest Bradford “Pete” Eggett, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He married Shirley Opfer on February 23, 1963, in Blair, Wisconsin and together they raised three children in their home in La Crosse.

Pete was born at home in Blair to Edmund and Berdine Eggett in a bed that his grandfather carved. He lived with his grandparents, Ole and Petra Olson, and attended Blair High School. He was an avid athlete and competed in track, baseball and basketball. He later went on to coach high school and junior high basketball and also shared his passion for basketball in his book, “Fever in the Spring”, published in 1971.

After high school, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War where he was a flight engineer. His military travels took him to Hawaii, Japan, Ware Island, Midway Island, England and Africa. He later continued his love of flying by earning his private pilot's license. He was very proud of his military background and was an active member of the Blair American Legion where he was past commander. One of his favorite recent memories was participating in the Freedom Honor Flight in fall of 2014.