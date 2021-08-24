CASHTON—Ernest J. Schreier, 85, of Cashton, WI, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Rolling Hills Care Center in Sparta, WI.
Ernie was born March 24, 1936, to Joseph and Erma (Schmitz) Schreier in Pine Hollow. After 8th grade Ernie quit school to take over the family farm for his father who had become ill. On November 8, 1959, Ernie married Darla Widner at St. Mary’s Ridge Catholic Church.
Ernie was a proud lifetime member of the Crane Operators Union Local #139. He worked for Rezins, Kramer, J.P. Cullen, Lunda and L.G. Arnold Construction companies as a crane operating engineer. On his winters off he made weekly trips hauling pigs to Johnson Creek. While he and Darla were raising their kids, he would pack them all up in the summer and they would go along to the work sites and camp so they could all be together.
Ernie loved going with family and friends to horse pulls all over the state, especially in Bohemian Valley. He was never known to turn down a chance to go to Bobby Johns for a game of pinochle, euchre, dirty clubs or pfeifer and would always remind everyone jokingly that he was on a fixed income. He was an avid outdoor sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. But Ernie was a true family man who adored his wife, children and grandkids.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darla of Cashton; children: Debra Jean (John) Rapp of Summit Ridge, WI, Philip (Christie) Schreier of Sparta, WI, and Lori Ann (Clarence Servais) Schreier of Cashton; 11 grandchildren: Jess (Eric) Keyes, Jason Hurtz, Taylor Schreier, Garrett (Megan) Schreier, Josh (Gina) and Daniel (Charlie) Klovstad, Sabrina (Brandon) Willy, Sierra and Mason Keyes, Tasha and Jadana Rapp; five great-grandbabies; and one great-great-grandbaby on the way; siblings: Ardella (Joe) Leis, Roger (Charolette) Schreier, Carol (Al) Gilboe, and Dennis (Faye) Schreier; brothers and sisters-in-law: Howard (Shirley) Widner, Butch Miller, JoAnn Anderson, Avie Widner; fur babies: Kush, Reggie, Gizmo and Snickers; along with many nieces, nephews other relatives; and good friends.
Ernie was preceded in death by his daughter Katie; his parents, Joe and Erma; mother and father-in-law, Hallie and Martha Widner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phylis Miller, Pat and Marvin Swenson, Juan and Shirley Widner, Bob and Evelyn Miller, Sonny Widner, and Wilbur Anderson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, WI is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.