CASHTON—Ernest J. Schreier, 85, of Cashton, WI, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Rolling Hills Care Center in Sparta, WI.

Ernie was born March 24, 1936, to Joseph and Erma (Schmitz) Schreier in Pine Hollow. After 8th grade Ernie quit school to take over the family farm for his father who had become ill. On November 8, 1959, Ernie married Darla Widner at St. Mary’s Ridge Catholic Church.

Ernie was a proud lifetime member of the Crane Operators Union Local #139. He worked for Rezins, Kramer, J.P. Cullen, Lunda and L.G. Arnold Construction companies as a crane operating engineer. On his winters off he made weekly trips hauling pigs to Johnson Creek. While he and Darla were raising their kids, he would pack them all up in the summer and they would go along to the work sites and camp so they could all be together.

Ernie loved going with family and friends to horse pulls all over the state, especially in Bohemian Valley. He was never known to turn down a chance to go to Bobby Johns for a game of pinochle, euchre, dirty clubs or pfeifer and would always remind everyone jokingly that he was on a fixed income. He was an avid outdoor sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. But Ernie was a true family man who adored his wife, children and grandkids.