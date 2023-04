ONALASKA — Erving Lee Horman, 84, of Onalaska passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health Care Center. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Friday, April 21, at noon at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.