WINONA—Esther Arlene Styba, age 94, of Winona passed away on Jan. 6, 2023. A loving wife, mom, rrandmother and great-grandmother, Esther was born in Houston, Minnesota, on Jan. 4,

1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bert Styba; parents, Fred and Olga Llewellyn; brothers: Lorian, Clifford, Raymond; and sisters: Dorothy Taylor and Margie Smith. Esther is survived by her brother, Bob of Burnsville, Minnesota; children: Kate Bohnen, Mike (Deb), Dave (Barb); eight grandchildren: Tony (Kim) Ferrie, Kelly (Andrew Worth), Jay Schleifer, Becca (Zach Fink), Jeff (Megan), Ben (Lauren), Molly (C.J. Styba-Mace), and Annie (Ben Wiegers); 11 great-grandchildren: Olivia Styba; Isaac and Eli Worth; Teagan and Mila Styba; Violet and Alice Styba; Jasper and Ruby Fink; Lucy, Caleb and Isla Wiegers.

Esther grew up on farms in southeastern Minnesota. She was proud that at the young age of 16, she boarded a bus to California to attend school and live with her older sisters who worked in the war industry. Later, she was persuaded by her mom to return to Winona to finish and graduate high school. While back in Winona, she met, fell in love and married the love of her life, Bert. Recently, when asked about that time in her life and she how she would describe herself, Esther answered: “I was an adventurer. … I wasn’t afraid of anything.” She was an independent and strong woman who was an inspiration to her entire family.

She worked at Boland’s Manufacturing, the Williams Hotel, W.T. Grant Company and was employed as a service representative for 22 years at Northwestern Bell. She also served many years as the secretary of the CWA Union Local.

Upon retirement, Esther and Bert traveled extensively across the country with their camper and could always be found taking their bikes with them wherever they went.

Esther loved and nurtured her children and grandchildren and took great pleasure in hearing about the activities and antics of her great-grandchildren.

Upon learning of Esther’s illness and death, many of her nieces, nephews and friends of her children commented about how she always was so loving and welcoming to all who she encountered. She was deeply loved and appreciated.

Following Bert’s death, Esther resided at Saint Anne’s in Winona. She often commented how helpful and kind all the staff were to her.

Visitation for Esther will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, 1476 West Broadway, Winona. Her funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, proceeded by visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 625 E. Fourth St., Winona. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family has established a memorial in recognition for the staff of Saint Anne’s.

